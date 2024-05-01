Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales journalist Ian Lang reports

A 'pioneering' woman who was the first person to perform poetry in sign language has been commemorated in her home town of Rhyl.

The deaf performer, ‘sign poet’, and activist Dorothy 'Dot' Miles has had a purple plaque dedicated to her.

Described as a 'legend' in the deaf community, she helped to popularise British Sign Language with her performances.

Purple plaques are dedicated to women who have made an impact in Wales and beyond, and aim to "shine a light on women’s achievements by improving the recognition of remarkable women in Wales."

One of the people who came out to support the unveiling of the plaque was BSL teacher David Duller.

He said it was Dorothy who encouraged him to study sign language and become a teacher.

"She wanted me to bring that into north Wales, so thirty-one years now I am still a BSL teacher. And that's really thanks to Dot Miles," David said.

Brenda Hopwood also came out to show her support for Dorothy's plaque after being encouraged by her family to attend the unveiling.

She told ITV Wales: "My family knew Dorothy Miles well.

"I think the purple plaque is fantastic because we can keep the memories of Dot alive while she was living there."

Dorothy's flamboyant sign language style was pioneering and a source of inspiration for other deaf people. Credit: Family Photo / Purple Plaques

Dorothy Miles' niece, Liz Deverill, said her aunt would have been honoured that the plaque highlights the deaf community, as well as celebrating people with disabilities more generally realising their full potential.

"She was passionate about deaf culture and wanted deaf people to be heard, to have a voice," she said.

Dorothy 'Dot' Miles became deaf after catching meningitis as a child.

She attended the Manchester School for Deaf children. In her 20s, she won a scholarship to Gallaudet University in Washington DC, one of the leading universities for the education of deaf and hard-of-hearing people.

She went on to have a career in the arts, performing with the US National Theatre for the Deaf.

After 20 years in the US, Dorothy returned to the UK and became involved in discussions around deaf programming at the BBC and the See Hear show, a long-running TV programme highlighting issues affecting the deaf community.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...