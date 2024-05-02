Adenomyosis officially recognised by NHS Wales after ITV Cymru Wales report

Adenomyosis has been officially recognised by NHS Wales following an exclusive ITV Cymru Wales report.

Symptoms of the painful menstrual condition, where the lining of the womb or uterus starts growing into the muscle of the womb, can include heavy or prolonged periods, severe cramping, chronic pelvic pain, bloating and pain during intercourse.

On average, it takes between seven and 10 years to diagnose adenomyosis, while it affects one in 10 women.

After ITV Cymru Wales shone a light on how the condition was not officially recognised in Wales, steps have been taken to rectify that.

Debbie Shaffer suffered with adenomyosis for more than 20 years until she had a hysterectomy three years ago. She is director of policy and research at Fair Treatment for the Women of Wales, the only patient-led charity in Wales dedicated to women's health equality.

She said: "We are delighted that, thanks to the combined efforts of FTWW and our members, signatories to our Senedd petition, Sioned Williams MS, and ITV Wales, this year’s Adenomyosis Awareness Month has been a successful one for patients in Wales, with the cabinet secretary for health and social care reacting promptly and decisively in ensuring that adenomyosis is added to the NHS Wales 111 A-Z.

"There are many thousands of patients across Wales struggling with symptoms of adenomyosis, a condition more common than diabetes or asthma in women and which, until last week, had scant attention paid to it.

"Whilst a small step in improving wider understanding and treatment, ensuring that trusted information about the condition is available on a site as well-known and frequented as the NHS Wales 111 A-Z is absolutely a move in the right direction, demonstrating that women’s voices are indeed being heard by the Welsh Government as it sets about developing its 10-year women’s health plan."

Wales' health secretary Eluned Morgan said: "I’m pleased to be able to help in any way to raise awareness of adenomyosis.

"Like many other debilitating conditions that affect women, it hasn’t had the attention it should have.

"I am determined to do what I can to tackle the historical bias against women’s health conditions.

"This includes recently appointing the first ever clinical lead for women’s health in Wales, who will lead the development of a new plan to improve services."

