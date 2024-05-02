The family of a woman whose body was found on a beach have paid tribute to a “beautiful, funny, lovely person”.

Sian Batchelor, aged 32, was found near Pennar, Pembroke Dock on Tuesday evening, 30 April.

Her family has issued a statement to saying they are "devastated" by the loss.

"Sian was a beautiful, funny, loving person. We will treasure the good times we had with her.

“We would now like time to grieve and would ask to be given privacy in which to do so.”

Dyfed Powys Police say the circumstances surrounding Sian’s death are being investigated and police would like to hear from anyone with information.

They say they'd like to hear from anyone who saw or heard from her between Thursday, 25 April and Tuesday, 30 April.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...