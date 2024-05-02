Police were called after a linesman was allegedly assaulted at a football match on Anglesey.

Football officials say they are "aware" of the incident at the game on Saturday, 27 April afternoon.

The alleged assault is believed to have taken place at the Amlwch Town FC versus Penrhyndeudraeth FC fixture. North Wales Police is investigating and has appealed for information.

North Wales Coast Football Association (NWCFA) confirmed that it knows about the claim but could not comment further at the moment.

The Association stated: "The North Wales Coast Football Association (NWCFA) are aware of a video circulating on social media in relation to an incident at Amlwch Town FC. This incident is currently being investigated by the police, which the NWCFA has requested details.

"Whilst this is an ongoing investigation, we would urge people not to share the video or comment as this could impact any investigation.

The incident will be investigated accordingly on conclusion of the police investigation."

A police spokesman said: "We were called shortly after 4pm on Saturday April 27th to report an assault during a football match in Amlwch. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

"We would ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information that could assist us to contact us via our website or by calling 101 and quoting reference 24000385680."

After the match at Amlwch Town, which Penrhyndeudraeth FC won 0-8, a statement was posted on the Penrhyndeudraeth FC Facebook page.

It read: "A fantastic result and performance from the lads today. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an incident which occurred approximately 15 minutes into the game when a Penrhyn player, acting as a voluntary linesman, was assaulted.

"The club will not be making any further comments but will support the player as the matter has been reported to the police."

Amlwch Town FC posted a statement on Facebook that said: "“Given that there are further investigations pending, it would not be appropriate for us to comment at this time."

