The fifth and final child witness gave evidence at Mold Crown Court today in the trial of Gwynedd headteacher Neil Foden.

The 66 year old from Old Colwyn denies 20 charges including 13 of sexual activity with a child.

The jury heard a recorded police interview with Child D where she described her initial meetings with Mr Foden. She told the police that he was alright but a bit “flirty” and she was “weirded out” by that.

She added how gradually, over time the conversations changed.

She said: "He asked really really personal questions about my personal life. I didn’t answer them."

Child D went on to say that Mr Foden would compliment her, saying she had a beautiful body and face. He also told her he thought she was really mature for her age.

Child D described one meeting where she was really upset and crying. Neil Foden grabbed her shoulders, hugged her from behind, breathed down her neck and she felt his lips on her neck. Child D said he would run his hands up and down her back, over her bottom and put his hands up her skirt.

She said: "He was holding me really tight and I couldn’t go anywhere because he was much bigger than me. I was really freaking out walking home afterwards. I cried. I knew it was really wrong."

In the recorded interview Child D said the defendant tried to "gaslight" her.

"He would be right in your face, rubbing your shoulders, rubbing your legs and putting his hands on your knee."

She added that it was much worse when her trousers were in the wash and she wore a skirt.

"He would rub my leg, up and down, under my skirt. It was really awkward. I would look away and he would push my face to look at him. I’d move my legs or swing my chair away. …He was really touchy."

Child D said Neil Foden would ask about her private life and he would try and prize out information from her.

She said: "I thought are you for real? I was really uncomfortable."

She added that the defendant would make really bold remarks, and they would get worse and worse. On one occasion he told her she had a really nice body shape and "men will be all over you in the future."

Child D said she wanted to leave the meetings but Mr Foden would stop her. She said: "It was like a hug but he was restraining me."

In the police interview she described how her mental health was getting worse and she had really bad anxiety.

Duncan Bould for the defence said: "I’m going to suggest to you that Mr Foden never breathed down your neck or put his hands on your body or anything like that."

"He has," she replied.

The defence suggested it is difficult to explain because it didn’t happen.

Child D replied: "It is difficult to explain because it is hard to talk about."

Neil Foden denies all the charges and the prosecution case is due to draw to a close on Friday, 3 May.

