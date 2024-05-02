Hirwaun man jailed for causing death of teenager by dangerous driving

Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales journalist Mike Griffiths reports

A family has spoken of their determination to make sure no other family has to go through what they did as a man from Hirwaun has been jailed after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

Kaylan Hippsley, 13, from Hirwaun, died three days after being hit by a car driven by Harley Whiteman on Brecon Road, Hirwaun, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on 29 February.

Nineteen-year-old Whiteman from Cae Felin Parc, Hirwaun, was sentenced to six years and nine months' detention in a young offender institution for death by dangerous driving after pleading guilty at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on Tuesday, 30 April.

Police released CCTV footage of the moments leading up to the collision, showing the Ford Fiesta Whiteman was driving speeding down a road.

Kaylan's family have paid tribute to him, saying they had been processing his death "with great difficulty".

They stated: "Kaylan was such a cheeky chappie. He always had a twinkle in his eye and could get away with anything with his smile and quick wit.

His cousin Julie said "he was very witty, he had a real funny sense of humour. he was loving, he was a lovely brother.

"When we were sitting there holding his hand you could still smell his aftershave on him, the product in his hair. All that was still present, he just looked like a little boy.

"It's just unbelievable that he's been took from us in such a cruel way.

Play Brightcove video

Video moments before the collision which shows the speeds Harley Whiteman was driving

But they're unhappy with the length of the sentence handed to Whiteman.

Julie said, "It just feels like it's a joke.

"We promised him we'd do everything we could to get justice for him, and it feels like we've been slapped in the face."

Nineteen-year-old Harley Whiteman was sentenced to six years and nine months' detention in a young offender institution. Credit: South Wales Police

Kaylan was involved in the local rugby club and now a tournament is planned for the summer, called "Kaylan's Cup".

His family said in a statement, "Kaylan was a talented rugby and football player. He loved on-line gaming. He was a bright, intelligent boy and a much-loved pupil in Aberdare Community School....we are devastated to lose Kaylan at such a young age, only 13 with his whole life ahead of him.

"Our thanks also go out to the local community of Hirwaun who have supported us from afar sending their prayers and support. We are very grateful.

"We want to especially thank the nurses and doctors at the Paediatric Critical Care at the Heath Hospital for caring for Kaylan and supporting our family at such an awful time. They were so caring and respectful we will be forever grateful for their support.

"Kaylan, your life was a blessing your memory a treasure."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...