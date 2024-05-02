Voters in Wales are heading to the polls today for the Police and Crime Commissioners elections.

Wales will elect four Police and Crime Commissioners, each representing one of the four police forces – North Wales, Dyfed Powys, South Wales and Gwent.

While residents across some part of the United Kingdom will take part in local council elections or mayoral elections, Wales is today only holding polls for the next Police and Crime Commissioners.

It's the first set of elections where the photo ID requirement will be in place in Wales.Voters will need to show a form of accepted photo ID at polling stations before they can receive their ballot paper.

Anyone arriving at the polling station without this will be turned away.

Polling stations will be open until 10pm.

