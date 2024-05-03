A teenager who claims she was sexually abused by a former Gwynedd headteacher searched the internet for terms including "how to tell your parents you were groomed."

Jurors heard that North Wales police seized phones and laptops from Neil Foden and Child A and found the internet search history alongside messages and photographs.

Mr Foden faces 20 charges including 13 allegations of sexual activity with a child. The 66-year-old from Old Colwyn denies the charges against him.

Taking to the stand today, Detective Constable Jayne Marsden from North Police went through an agreed timeline of the investigation, known as Operation Bluestone.

She discussed data uncovered on both the alleged victim and the defendant’s devices.

In February last year, Child A's mobile phone searched "How to know if an older man is trying to be nice or groom you" and "I think I’m being sexually abused, what do I do?".

A message sent from Neil Foden’s phone number saved by Child A under the contact "Nick Jones" read: "I’d love another video."

"Video?," Child A replied.

"Of you x," the device registered to Neil Foden replied, before sending, "I love you loads."It is the prosecution’s case that Neil Foden contacted the teen to arrange road trips - including on his birthday.

It is claimed he messaged: "I’ve got about 4 possible locations but won’t know if suitable until we get there."

He added: "Pick you up usual spot?"

Jurors were told signals from mobile phone devices registered to Neil Foden and Child A were located in the same areas of the county on the same dates and times - as well as a SIM card inside the defendant’s car.

Neil Foden was arrested by plain clothed officers last year and taken to Caernarfon police station where he was interviewed.

He answered "no comment" to all questions put to him.

The prosecution’s case against Neil Foden, who denies all the allegations against him, continues on Tuesday.