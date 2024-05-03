Live
Police and Crime Commissioner Elections 2024: Results in Wales
These are the results of the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) elections in Wales.
On Thursday, voters took to the polls to choose the PCCs who will shape the future of policing in Wales.
PCCs have been part of the Welsh landscape since 2012. They are democratic representatives responsible for overseeing the police.
They set the police budget, employ the Chief Constable and work closely with councils and community organisations on police plans.
Wales has four Police and Crime Commissioners, one for each policing area: North Wales, Dyfed Powys, South Wales and Gwent.
PCCs do not have day-to-day responsibilities of the police and they are not involved in operational decisions.
DYFED-POWYS
2024 Result: The Plaid Cymru candidate Dafydd Llywelyn has been re-elected.
2024 Turnout:
Ceredigion: 21.7%
Carmarthenshire: 20.5%
Powys: 18.05%
Pembrokeshire: 17.2%
Vote Breakdown:
Plaid Cymru: 31,323
Conservative: 19,134
Labour: 18,353
Lib Dem: 7,719
2021 Result: It is the third term for Plaid Cymru's Dafydd Llywelyn who was re-elected for a second term as Police and Crime Commissioner for Dyfed Powys in May 2021, after first being elected in May 2016.
GWENT
2024 Result: The Labour candidate Jane Mudd has been elected. She has become the first female Police & Crime Commissioner in Wales.
2024 Turnout: 15.63%
Vote Breakdown:
Labour: 28,476
Conservative: 21,919
Plaid Cymru: 9,864
Lib Dem: 8,078
2021 Result: The Labour candidate Jeff Cuthbert was re-elected as Gwent Police and Crime Commissioner in May 2021, but was to step down at this election.
NORTH WALES
2024 Result: The Labour candidate Andy Dunbobbin has been re-elected.
2024 Turnout: 17.19%
Vote Breakdown:
Labour: 31, 950
Conservative: 26,281
Plaid Cymru: 23,466
Lib Dem: 7,129
2021 Result: Andy Dunbobbin was first elected as North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner in May 2021.
SOUTH WALES
2024 Result: The Labour candidate Emma Wools has been elected. She becomes the second woman in Wales to be elected, not long after Jane Mudd was elected in Gwent.
2024 Turnout: 16.58%
Vote Breakdown:
Labour: 73,128
Conservative: 43,344
Plaid Cymru: 27,410
Lib Dem: 17,908
2021 Result: Labour's Alun Michael was re-elected as South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner in May 2021 for a third term, but withdrew from this election.
Talking Politics – the new ITV News podcast to guide you through a massive election year