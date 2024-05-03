These are the results of the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) elections in Wales.

On Thursday, voters took to the polls to choose the PCCs who will shape the future of policing in Wales.

PCCs have been part of the Welsh landscape since 2012. They are democratic representatives responsible for overseeing the police.

They set the police budget, employ the Chief Constable and work closely with councils and community organisations on police plans.

Wales has four Police and Crime Commissioners, one for each policing area: North Wales, Dyfed Powys, South Wales and Gwent.

PCCs do not have day-to-day responsibilities of the police and they are not involved in operational decisions.

DYFED-POWYS

2024 Result: The Plaid Cymru candidate Dafydd Llywelyn has been re-elected.

Dafydd Llywelyn received 31,323 votes to take his third term as Police and Crime Commissioner in Dyfyed Powys.

2024 Turnout:

Ceredigion: 21.7%

Carmarthenshire: 20.5%

Powys: 18.05%

Pembrokeshire: 17.2%

Vote Breakdown:

Plaid Cymru: 31,323

Conservative: 19,134

Labour: 18,353

Lib Dem: 7,719

2021 Result: It is the third term for Plaid Cymru's Dafydd Llywelyn who was re-elected for a second term as Police and Crime Commissioner for Dyfed Powys in May 2021, after first being elected in May 2016.

GWENT

2024 Result: The Labour candidate Jane Mudd has been elected. She has become the first female Police & Crime Commissioner in Wales.

2024 Turnout: 15.63%

Vote Breakdown:

Labour: 28,476

Conservative: 21,919

Plaid Cymru: 9,864

Lib Dem: 8,078

2021 Result: The Labour candidate Jeff Cuthbert was re-elected as Gwent Police and Crime Commissioner in May 2021, but was to step down at this election.

NORTH WALES

2024 Result: The Labour candidate Andy Dunbobbin has been re-elected.

2024 Turnout: 17.19%

Vote Breakdown:

Labour: 31, 950

Conservative: 26,281

Plaid Cymru: 23,466

Lib Dem: 7,129

2021 Result: Andy Dunbobbin was first elected as North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner in May 2021.

SOUTH WALES

2024 Result: The Labour candidate Emma Wools has been elected. She becomes the second woman in Wales to be elected, not long after Jane Mudd was elected in Gwent.

Emma Wools has won the majority of votes in South Wales, taking over the role from Alun Michael. Credit: ITV Wales

2024 Turnout: 16.58%

Vote Breakdown:

Labour: 73,128

Conservative: 43,344

Plaid Cymru: 27,410

Lib Dem: 17,908

2021 Result: Labour's Alun Michael was re-elected as South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner in May 2021 for a third term, but withdrew from this election.

