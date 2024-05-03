Millions of people across the UK are currently living with an undiagnosed sleep disorder, according to research.

But why are so many people struggling with sleep - and what can you do about it if you're among them?

Recent research conducted by the Sleep Charity has shown that around 9 in 10 people across the UK are experiencing problems with their sleep.

They also revealed that around fourteen million people are currently living with an undiagnosed sleep disorder due to the normalisation of disrupted sleep.

So, why are so many people struggling with sleep disorders?

Dr Raman Sakhuja, a sleep psychiatrist, told ITV Wales he has seen more people in recent years seek help for sleep disorders.

He says that our modern lifestyle could have an impact on how we sleep.

"We're constantly switched on. There is not enough down time," he said. "That can also have an effect on sleep difficulties."

He continued: "Plus the expectation of work and jobs, being stressed - all of those combined can have that effect."

What can be done about it?

There are some NHS sleep services in Wales, including the Aneurin Bevan Sleep Centre in Abergavenny and the Gwent Sleep Unit at the Royal Gwent Hospital.

However, Dr Sakhuja feels there is a lack of dedicated sleep services and clinicians with a specialism in sleep disorders or sleep medicine in Wales.

"The reality is the resources for sleep medicine or sleep disorders are not that much prevalent within the NHS. There are only very few dedicated sleep services within the NHS in Wales as well as throughout the UK," he said.

"Many people have to wait for a long time to get to see a specialist who specialises or has an interest in sleep medicine and they're just quietly suffering because of the time it takes to see them."

Dr Sakhuja had some tips for those looking to adjust their lifestyle to improve their sleep. He recommended:

Getting out and about

Being more physically active

Eating a nutritious and balanced diet

Having a regular time to sleep and wake up

