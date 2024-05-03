Wrexham AFC has announced it will release eight players – including its longest-serving player – ahead of its first season since being promoted to League One.

It is also to get a new Chief Executive, with the club revealing Fleur Robinson will soon leave her role.

Luke Young, who is the first-team captain and the club's longest-serving player, as well as club captain Ben Tozer and goalkeeper Rob Lainton, will all leave Wrexham AFC next season.

It comes after the club won back-to-back promotions from the National League to EFL League One.

Defenders Aaron Hayden, Jordan Tunnicliffe and Callum McFadzean will also all leave, as well as young professionals Owen Cushion and Dan Davies.

Wrexham AFC manager Phil Parkinson paid tribute to the players and thanked them for their part in the club's recent successes.

The Prince of Wales met Ben Tozer and Luke Young on the pitch at Wrexham AFC on St David's Day. Credit: PA Images

He said: "The professionalism shown by all the lads has been excellent, and likewise those who have not been playing as regularly still play an important part with their attitudes and standards off the pitch.

"Ben Tozer and Luke Young have not had as much game time in the last few months, but as club captain and first-team captain they have showed great leadership for the Club."

On Friday afternoon, the club also announced Fleur Robinson is to leave her role as Chief Executive at the end of the season.

She had been in day-to-day charge of the club for three years, having overseen its highly successful double promotion.Wrexham AFC owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds thanked her for her "leadership and outstanding contribution to the club’s success."

Wrexham AFC Chief Executive Officer Fleur Robinson is to leave the Club at the end of the season. Credit: PA Images

They said: “We are extremely grateful for all that Fleur has done in transforming the club over the past couple of years and we wish her every success with her future plans.”

Ms Robinson said: “It has been a privilege to lead Wrexham as CEO for past three years. I am proud that I leave the club in a much better position on and off the pitch than when I arrived.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...