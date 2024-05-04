Wrexham Council has said it does not expect "wholesale changes" to 20mph zones after the Welsh government conceded last month there will be "adjustments" to the policy.

In a statement the council said any alterations in the area "will be of a targeted nature."

The controversial policy, which has seen numerous protests take place after the default speed limit on Welsh roads was reduced to 20mph, was introduced in September last year.

Transport Secretary Ken Skates told the Senedd last month some roads will return from 20mph to 30mph. Credit: ITV Wales

However, Transport Secretary Ken Skates told the Senedd on Tuesday 23 April some roads will return to 30mph.

The council is asking for residents to get in touch and "put your case as to why you think a particular road is not suited to the 20mph restriction."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...

However, any changes which are agreed are "unlikely [to] come into force immediately," the council admitted.

A statement on the council's website added: "There will also be a need to put in place tests against the guidance to ensure appropriateness of any changes."

Research earlier this year found drivers across Wales are driving 4mph slower since the introduction of the new speed limit, with collisions falling by 6%.

The controversial change, which was introduced last September, has led to numerous protests. Credit: ITV Wales

Deputy Leader of the Council David Bithell welcomed the move from the Welsh government.

He said: “The implementation of the 20mph scheme has proved to be somewhat divisive, so I welcome the Welsh government's programme of listening.

"I invite anyone with concerns over 20mph restrictions on roads in Wrexham to contact us via the dedicated email address, and to give reasons why you think the restrictions in a particular location should be amended.”

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…