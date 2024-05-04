A man has been jailed after previously pleading guilty to drug offences and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

Samuel Hudacek, 23, from Newport was sentenced at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on Thursday after being arrested at a pub, where half a kilo of cocaine was found.

Police found evidence of drug dealing and animal cruelty after seizing Hudacek’s phone in October 2023.

Hudacek was sentenced at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on Thursday. Credit: PA Images

The officer in the case said: “Hudacek’s phone uncovered a series of messages relating to the supply of drugs in Gwent along with a video of animal cruelty."

They added: “We welcome the sentence imposed on Hudacek and hope it acts not only as a warning against others who are tempted to engage in such criminality but reassures the community that we are committed to targeting those involved in drug supply."

Hudacek was sentenced to three years in prison for the supply of class A and B drugs, as well as supplying nitrous oxide, and for causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

A 32-year-old man from Newport linked to the investigation received a two-year community order, 20 hours rehabilitation and a £500 fine for causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

Gwent Police thanked members of the public for helping to find the 32-year-old, having made an appeal in November last year.

