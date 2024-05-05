Emergency services were called to a fire at a disused social club in a residential part of Blaenau Gwent on Saturday night.

Church Street in Tredegar was shut during the early hours of the morning as fire fighters and police went to the scene at the disused Willows Social Club.

The building was "fully involved in fire" when firefighters arrived, according to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

In a statement, the service said: " At the height of the incident, there were 4 appliances, 3 specialist appliances and tactical managers in attendance until the fire was brought under control."

It said the response to the fire has now been "scaled back," with crews tackling "small pockets of fire" after the roof of the former social club collapsed.

Gwent Police warned people to avoid the area on X, formerly Twitter.

Locals said the fire was "huge" and described hearing "loud bangs" from the scene.

Dramatic footage showed emergency services tackling the blaze.

South Wales Fire and Rescue service added: " We would like to thank the communities of Tredegar for their cooperation and patience during this challenging incident."

Work is still ongoing to try to find the cause of the fire.

