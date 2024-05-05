A large number of police officers were called to a residential street in Rhondda Cynon Taf after the sudden death of a man in his 40s on Saturday.

The death at a home on Brynmair Road, Cwmaman, is not being treated as suspicious, according to South Wales Police.

Officers responded shortly after 5pm on Saturday after a 47-year-old man died.

His next of kin has been informed.

A file of evidence is being prepared for the coroner, a police spokesperson said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...