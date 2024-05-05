Police in south Wales have made their biggest ever seizure of crystal meth after stopping a car in Cardiff.

A silver Audi was stopped in the Butetown area of the city on Wednesday and found to contain several different types of drugs including the powerful man-made stimulant, according to South Wales Police.

A 56-year-old man from Somerset was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

As well as "the largest seizure to date in south Wales of crystal meth," police also found what they suspect to be ketamine, cocaine and ecstasy after stopping the car in Overstone Court.

Crystal meth, also known as methamphetamine, is powerful, highly addictive and dangerous. It can cause serious health problems, including psychotic episodes.

Generally, it looks like small fragments of glass or shiny blue-white rocks.

Despite causing major problems in the USA, crystal meth is far less common in the UK.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "We have a zero-tolerance approach to drug dealing and this incident in Overstone Court on Wednesday afternoon is just one example of work we are doing across Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan.

"We can, and regularly do, act upon the information provided to us by the public, so please keep it coming."

The force said members of the public with any information on illegal drug supply should contact the force via 101.

