Report by ITV Wales journalist Mike Griffiths

Thousands of children across Wales are getting lessons on how to be their own boss and how to better understand money, as part of a new programme for boosting financial education.

Headteacher of Deighton Primary School, one of the schools taking part in the programme, said teaching finances in early years is crucial to keep up with an ever-changing world.

Mr Waythe said: "That's what we are there for, to provide them with experiences and opportunities they might not ordinarily get, just so it builds their resilience.

He continued: "Lots of the jobs they are going to be taking on are not invented yet, so it's about having that skillset and that resilience and all the other things that go with it to be able to adapt."

Headteacher of Deighton Primary School said teaching finances in early years is crucial. Credit: PA Images

The scheme is run by the Principality Building Society, and is designed to help children budget for the future and build resilience.

Julie-Ann Haines, Chief Executive Officer at Principality Building Society, said it's a key time in children's lives for delivering the sessions.

"Previous research that has been conducted shows that children's attitudes to money and savings and debt are really formed by the ages of 8 or 9 years old," she said."That's based on understanding how mum and dad, or how their grandparents, or their carers or whoever they live with are really thinking about money."

Schemes like 2B Enterprising’s Bumbles of Honeywood programme, which is delivered in schools through funding from businesses, is aimed at educating children across Wales about entrepreneurship and the world of business in order to equip them with the skills they need for the future.

Principality has partnered with 50 schools in Wales to deliver the educational resources, with the hope of reaching almost 40,000 pupils.

