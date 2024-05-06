A new exhibition that aims to celebrate the vibrant culture of Gypsy, Roma and Traveller artists is also working to raise awareness of the discrimination faced by members of these communities.

The Romani Cultural & Arts Company (RCAC) has launched the latest edition of their Gypsy Makers project - a touring exhibition that features work from artists that the RCAC has commissioned since the inception of the Gypsy Maker initiative 10 years ago in 2014.

It aims to continue to challenge pre-conceptions by increasing knowledge and public awareness of the dynamic, long-standing heritage of artistic endeavour and creativity within Gypsy, Roma & Traveller communities.

Daniel Baker is currently curating the Gypsy Maker programme for the Romani Culture and Arts Company.

Isaac Blake is the founder and Executive Director of then RCAC and explained how it can be a "challenge to get venues that are inclusive of Gypsy, Roma and Travellers."

He continued: "People often say we didn't realise that you could have this sort of quality of work because the assumption is so low.

"The only challenge that I receive is actually getting venues to welcome Gypsy, Roma and Travellers in.

"We've just done a project in Newport recently at The Riverfront theatre and they have a very inclusive policy where over two hundred and fifty Roma people come in to use their space, but it's very rare to get spaces that will welcome Gypsy, Roma and Travellers.

"There is that negative perception of the communities. Ultimately we want to have a mainstream presence, we don't just want to be forgotten and hidden away, we have a vibrant culture that we want to share and celebrate."

The tour also features artist-led workshops which aims to further explain themes within the show and educate audiences.

Daniel said the exhibition is "unique throughout Europe, throughout the world really".

Daniel Baker is an artist and curator who is currently curating the Gypsy Maker programme for the Romani Culture and Arts Company.

"The programme is unique in commissioning new work from Gypsy, Roma and Traveller artists." He said.

"Unique throughout Europe, throughout the world really.

"I come from a Romani family in Kent. The connections throughout all the different groups around the UK, particularly here in Wales actually are very strong."

The exhibition marks the 10th anniversary of the programme.

He added: "Wales is pioneering for Gypsy, Roma and Traveller culture in really emphasising funding for the arts. This kind of thing is not happening in other parts of the UK so Wales should be really proud of that."

Dr Rosamaria Kostic Cisneros is an artist and researcher. She is showing screen dance work at the exhibition - two films of dances that she has created.

"It's been two dance films that are representing my Roma dance background and also include my two daughters", she explained.

"Both pieces are inclusive and the hope is that they are accessible - one piece includes BSL embedded in there and there's a bit of looking at the flamenco tradition, but also changing that and trying to challenge some of the traditional ways of doing things."

Dr Rosamaria said she is "really pushing myself as an artist but also pushing gallery spaces to include dance works and screen dance works that are representative of the Roma culture identity."

In addition to this, her films are looking at the environmental climate crisis.

"In the first work, we were looking at deforestation and in the second work we were looking at plastic consumption and microplastics and how and what we can do. And both films are asking us 'what kind of ancestors do we want to be?'

"And that's why my daughters were embedded in that because it's central to who we are as a culture, as a community, our environment. A lot of my work is respecting traditions, honouring the body and thinking about political issues."

She added: "There are always barriers. I've learned to use those barriers to help me challenge people through love and kindness."

The Gypsy Makers Exhibition Tour is available to visit for free at G39 in Cardiff Wednesday to Saturday 11am – 5pm until 25th May, and at The Riverfront in Newport Monday to Saturday 10am – 5pm between 5th June – 27th June.

Find out more about the Gypsy Makers project on Backstage here.

