The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings as thunderstorms are forecast to hit large parts of the UK on Monday.

Areas set to be affected include north Wales, north England and parts of Scotland, and London and southeast England.

The warnings are in place from midday until 9pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Met Office has warned that people should expect some "flooding and travel disruption" due to the heavy downpours.

Up to 40mm of rain could fall in some places in just a few hours.

What is the advice from the Met Office?

The Met Office says people should consider if their location is at risk of flash flooding and should "prepare" accordingly.

This might include a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

It also says people who are outside during the storm should find a safe "enclosed shelter", such as a car. It warns people not to shelter under or near trees, or other structures which may be struck by lightning.

