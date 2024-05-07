The trial of Gwynedd headteacher Neil Foden continued today (Tuesday, 7 May) at Mold Crown Court.

This was the first day of the case for the defence which saw the defendant, 66 year old Neil Foden, in the witness box.

He denies all 20 charges including 13 of sexual activity with a child.

Mr Foden from Old Colwyn, who appeared in court wearing a navy top, navy trousers and trainers, and was led through his evidence by defence lawyer Duncan Bould.

The defendant answered questions from his lawyer quickly and confidently.

The jury heard about what inspired Mr Foden to go into teaching, his early career and progression to deputy and then headteacher.

The court also heard how in his view teaching and pupils had changed- particularly post Covid.

Mr Foden said pupils were less resilient after the pandemic especially those who had engaged very little with online teaching.

The defendant was then asked about the allegations from Child E that he had sex with her on the way home from a trip to Liverpool.

Neil Foden replied that he had never had sex with Child E, describing her stories as lurid.

He said: “I couldn’t have done, even if I had wanted to.“

He added: “There is very little point in arranging a sexual liaison I couldn’t fulfil.”

Mr Foden continued on to describe an ongoing medical condition which meant he was unable to have sex.

He denied Child E had ever accompanied him to events across Wales or stayed overnight with him.

Neil Foden described how after his arrest his spent five days in solitary confinement in HMS Berwyn. He said he received no induction, no phone or laptop.

Getting upset, Mr Foden told the jury he couldn’t even contact his own family.

Earlier, drawing the case for the prosecution to a close, the jury heard from digital forensic investigator Richard Hughes.

The jury were shown eleven videos and six images of a sexual nature showing the defendant Neil Foden with a child.

Richard Hughes described how he examined Neil Foden’s Samsung phone after the defendant’s arrest.

He told the jury there were 16 images stored in a secret folder protected by a password. The jury heard how all the images were deleted 45 minutes before Mr Foden’s arrest. Neil Foden denies all 20 charges including 13 of sexual activity with a child.

The defence case is due to continue tomorrow with the cross examination of the defendant by the prosecution.

