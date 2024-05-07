A holidaymaker from Cardiff left other passengers in stitches when he wore every item of clothing in his bag to avoid being charged for the weight of his luggage.

Phil Lisle, from Cardiff, had travelled from Bristol to Benidorm with EasyJet for a 60th birthday celebration with his friends last month when he was charged at Bristol Airport for the weight of his holdall leather bag.Mr Lisle said he was "baffled" when staff informed him "he’d have to pay £48 because his bag was slightly protruding from a metal box" used to determine whether hand luggage can qualify for free boarding.

A video taken by Phil's friend Daniel Collins showed Mr Lisle taking his layers of clothes off while passengers laughed after watching him. Credit: Media Wales

He said: "I didn’t want to cause a fuss so I paid for it, but I was frustrated. I knew it was a bit heavy but I’d just thrown some clothes in there not thinking about it to be honest."It was really galling because my shirts wouldn’t have come to £48. They are the type you get in the Lidl middle aisle. I asked if I could bin them all but they said no."The night before Phil returned home from Benidorm he thought up a plan to don every item of clothing in the bag other than a couple of pairs of shoes.

In the bag were 13 shirts, two pairs of trousers, four pairs of shorts and five pairs of underpants.

Mr Lisle said he was "baffled" when staff informed him "he’d have to pay £48 because his bag was slightly protruding from a metal box". Credit: Media Wales

Mr Lisle said: "I was getting ready to come back. So I put everything on to see how they fitted. Every shirt, every pair of underpants, every pair of shorts and trousers. I was roasting. If I was an octopus I’d have got the shoes on too."The following day, after getting through security and duty free, Phil went into the bathroom and tipped the bag upside down before putting on every item of clothing he could manage.

He added: "I started with the small shirts, obviously, and then went for the bigger and more loose ones at the end.

"I had 13 shirts on, four shorts, two trousers and five underpants. Good grief I could hardly walk, and yet I’m not sure many people realised. I must have been 20 stone."Most of my mates didn’t seem to be aware. One of them asked how many shirts I was wearing and I just waved it away. I actually thought I was bound to be stopped before I boarded, but no-one else said a thing.

"When we got on I told my mate to get his camera out and I started taking the shirts off one by one. Loads of people were laughing. I took the shirts off, and then I took a breather and started taking my trousers off."

Phil Lisle from had travelled from Bristol with EasyJet when he was charged at Bristol Airport for the weight of his holdall leather bag. Credit: Media Wales

A video taken by Phil's friend Daniel Collins showed Mr Lisle taking his layers of clothes off while passengers laughed after watching him. Phil said he had been a little worried he might get in trouble, but even the airline staff saw the funny side.

He said: "The stewardesses were laughing their heads off when I was getting it all off. They were great to be fair.

"I said: 'Come on, you can’t throw me off now.' And they just laughed. Fair play to them, at the end when we were getting off in Bristol one of them said: 'Don’t forget all your shirts."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...