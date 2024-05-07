Two inmates have died at Bridgend's Parc Prison, bringing the total fatalities to nine in two months.

A HMP Parc spokesperson confirmed the deaths of 73-year-old David Maggs and 19-year-old Michael Horton on Tuesday, 7 May.

Their families and next of kin have been informed.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “Their deaths were unrelated. Family Liason Officers are supporting the families.

"As with all deaths in custody, these will be investigated by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman."

South Wales police were called to the facility just after midnight on Tuesday following reports of two "sudden deaths."

According to the police, investigations are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the deaths, which, they say, "are not believed to be suspicious."

"It will be for HM Coroner to give a determination on the cause of death", the police statement concluded.

It comes after an ITV Cymru Wales interview with a current inmate at Parc Prison in which the jail was described as a "war zone", with prison officers paid to bring in drugs.

An HMP Parc spokesperson has rejected the inmate's claims, saying there are strategies in place to root out drugs and contraband, and adding that the "vast majority of their staff are honest and hardworking."

Six inmates died at Parc between 27 February and 19 March - police believe four of the deaths were drug-related.