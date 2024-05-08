Jonathan Davies announces he is leaving the Scarlets

Jonathan Davies is set to leave Scarlets at the end of the season.

The Scarlets legend, known as 'Foxy', will play until the end of the current campaign but says he hopes to continue his career elsewhere.

After 16 seasons spanning two spells at the club, the 36-year-old centre has decided to move on.

He said: "It has been incredible to play for a team I supported when I was a young boy. I have enjoyed every minute and have some wonderful memories, but everything has to come to an end.

" The Scarlets have been a huge part of my life. When you get older there is an appreciation of the effort that people - coaches, team-mates, staff - have put into your career. The supporters here have been amazing from day one as well."

Making his Scarlets debut in 2006 at 18 years old, the rugby great has since made 209 appearances for the team.

Davies did not falter when performing on the world stage, representing the British & Irish Lions in the Test series against Australia (2013) and New Zealand (2017) - where he was player of the series.

He has also earned 96 caps for Wales, skippering the side four times.

The decision to leave the team means he has just three games left to play for the Llanelli-based side.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s final home match against Ulster, he said: "I am going to miss this place and this group. Day to day, being around a great bunch of boys and saying you are working you feel very privileged."

He continued: “I remember my first day coming into the academy at Stradey, I remember walking into the changing room for training with the likes, Vernon Cooper, Matthew Rees, Iestyn Thomas, Alix Popham... It was a great learning; myself, Ken and my generation were probably the last ones to have experience of that old school environment."

The Scarlets great has made 209 appearances for the team since his debut at 18-years-old. Credit: PA images

He added: “There was a span of five or six games in which I never enjoyed rugby as much as I did during the end of that season when we won the PRO12. I have always said, if we were still in European competition at that point we would have won it.

" The rugby we played was so much fun and so natural, we were operating at a level that we didn’t really need to talk about what was expected of us. It felt as if we were operating at our highest level possible and the talent in that group was so high it showed in the games leading up to the final and then in the final.

" Playing alongside my brother was another special moment and winning a trophy as part of the same side is something I am very proud of."

As for the future, Davies has a testimonial year beginning in June and is also hoping to continue his playing career.

" I would love to see if there is another opportunity to play elsewhere, whether that be abroad or not. I still enjoy coming to train and playing. I am always told you are a long time retired - if you feel you can add to an environment or a team I feel I’d be stupid not to."

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel said: “I played in the same game as Foxy’s debut, there was a lot of talk of this kid from Bancyfelin coming through and when he turned up he was more developed than some of the senior boys! He was strong and fast and you could see straight away he was something special.

“He was always destined for big things, but he has also worked tirelessly on his game to become the best No. 13 in the world and is an example to any young player who aspires to make it as a professional.

“I am sure the next few weeks will be an emotional time for him, saying his farewells. He has been a big part of this club for a long time.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...