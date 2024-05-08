A Gwynedd headteacher accused of sexually abusing children says some of his decisions were foolish and inappropriate, but not sexual.

The defence case continued at Mold Crown Court, where Neil Foden is on trial charged with 20 offences, 13 of which involve alleged sexual activity with a child. He denies all the charges.

The 66-year-old headteacher was asked by his defence lawyer about times he spent in his car with Child A.

He told the jury that he had had plenty of time to reflect on his behaviour, describing himself as someone who wants to help, but admitted his suggestion to go out in his car to find possible walks was foolish.

" I didn’t want her sexually or romantically but I cared what happened to her," he said.

He denied being sexually entangled with Child A.

The defendant was also asked about affectionate texts he sent to Child A late at night.

He said: “I think I knew it was inappropriate but I didn’t think I needed to check with anyone else.”

The jury heard how one exchange related to oral sex. Mr Foden told the court that he explained to Child A how the process of oral sex would work, but he said he also told her it wasn’t something she needed to do.

He told the court that there were five or six occasions when he went on a “ride out” with Child A but they never went for a walk. Asked by the defence lawyer if he became sexually entangled with her, Mr Foden replied: ”no”.

Child A took photos and selfies in his car. Although the defendant said he originally said no to the photographs, one showed the headteacher with his arm around Child A. Asked if they were ever sexual in any way, the defendant replied "no".

Later the jury heard how Mr Foden had given Child A some of his old shirts. He said Child A told him she wore them as nightshirts.

The headteacher described some of his decisions as foolish, but added he got personal and professional satisfaction that he was helping Child A.

The court also heard how the defendant had given Child A his mobile number, saying: "I told her she shouldn’t tell people and she should take the secret with her to the grave."

He told the jury: "At no point have I asked for any photos or videos that are sexual or inappropriate... I tried to make it clear that the photos were inappropriate and I didn’t want them."

Asked why he deleted messages and photographs from his phone 45 minutes before his arrest, the defendant said he was made aware by Child A that her father would inspect her phone.

Asked if he ever kissed her or touched her sexually, he said ”no”.

Neil Foden denies all 20 charges including 13 of sexual activity with a child. The trial continues.