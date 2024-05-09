Diamonds Are Forever singer Dame Shirley Bassey is to auction some of her “meaningful” jewels, including a diamond ring gifted to her by Sir Elton John.

Dame Shirley, 87, famously sang about diamonds in the 1971 James Bond film starring Sir Sean Connery and said she accepted the offer to sing the track as the lyrics “rang true” to her.

The Tiger Bay-born singer said: “Collecting jewellery for me is like collecting memories and this collection is full of them.

"All the pieces are meaningful and have a story to tell, whether I bought them for myself or they were gifted to me.

"There is this beautiful 1960s vintage Van Cleef & Arpels ring covered in white diamonds that Elton John gave me after I sang at one of his Aids Gala evenings and which I’ve worn so many times.

"Or the ruby and diamond heart parure I spotted in a fine jeweller’s window during a stopover in Bangkok on my way to my very first concert tour of Australia.

"And perhaps one of the most special pieces in the collection is this emerald parure I bought myself to commemorate my very first Royal Variety Performance in front of the late Queen."

The singer added: “I fell in love with jewellery when I first discovered natural pearls as an up-and-coming singer and I bought myself my first string of pearls – the first piece of jewellery I’d ever bought.

"However, I quickly graduated to my lifelong passion for diamonds which preceded the recording of Diamonds Are Forever.

"In fact, I accepted to sing the song because it rang true to me and the way I felt about diamonds then and now."

Top lots from her collection include a diamond necklace, estimated to sell for between €270,000 and €320,000 (£232,420 and £275,460) and a diamond and gold parure created by Cartier, estimated to fetch between €200,000 and €250,000 (£172,170 and £215,210).

There is also a yellow diamond ring, which could fetch up to €200,000 (£172,150), and an aquamarine, sapphire, diamond and gem set estimated to sell for between €60,000 and €70,000 (£51,640 and £60,250).

Some of the jewellery on offer- the yellow diamond ring could fetch up to €200,000 (£172,150). Credit: PA

Highlights from the collection will be exhibited at Sotheby’s London from May 24 to 29 before it exhibits in Paris from October 4 prior to the live auction, taking place at Sotheby’s Paris on October 10.

The collection is part of the Sotheby’s Fine Jewels biannual sale with proceeds benefiting Dame Shirley’s chosen charities.

