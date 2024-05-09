Lauren Price bids to become first Welsh female boxer to win world title

Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales' Matt Southcombe spoke to Lauren Price ahead of her fight this weekend

Lauren Price insists it’s her time to achieve greatness as she bids to become the first Welsh female boxer to win a world title.

Price challenges champion Jessica McCaskill in Cardiff on Saturday, May 11, which will be her first fight as a professional on home soil.

It will also be Price’s first crack at a world strap, coming after just six pro bouts.

But so far, the southpaw from Ystrad Mynach has toppled all before her, walking through her early opponents without losing a single round.

Lauren Price (right) strikes Kirstie Bavington in the Inaugural British Female Welterweight Championship bout in Birmingham on May 6, 2023. Credit: PA Images

Saturday night represents a significant step-up in class but Price insists she is ready, with the backing of renowned British coach Rob McCraken.

“Turning over as Olympic champion, people expect you to move fast after the pedigree [I’ve shown] in the amateurs,” she told ITV Wales.

“I just feel like it’s my time now. I’ve got a great team behind me in Rob and as long as he feels like I’m ready, believes in me and I believe in myself, then that’s all that matters.

“I’m ready. I’m excited. I can’t wait for Saturday night, to box in front of my own fans.

“This is something that I’ve dreamt of. It’s a couple of days away now and I’m looking forward to putting on a performance on Saturday, and keeping those belts in Wales.”

Lauren Price in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Credit: PA Images

Price has emerged from the amateur ranks with a remarkable list of honours.

She earned gold at the European Championships, World Championships, Commonwealth Games and the Olympics.

Now moving on to win a world title after just six professional fights would be another incredible achievement, but she insists it wouldn’t top that success in Tokyo.

“I’ll be honest with you, it would be just under that Olympic gold medal. I’ve said all along that nothing will beat that Olympic gold medal.

“But boxing in front of my own fans is going to be right up there, against a legitimate champion, who is going to bring the best out of me.”

Price acknowledges that McCaskill will pose a greater challenge to anyone she has faced before.

The American is a two-weight world champion but The Lucky One - Price’s moniker - is confident.

" [Fans can expect] a classy, clean performance and a Lauren Price win,” she said. “If the stoppage comes then so be it but if it doesn’t then it will be a classy performance.

“But it will be a Lauren Price win, and the new world champion.”

Price added: “I’ve wanted to box at home for so long.

“We’ve got a great fight and I believe Jessica will bring the best out of me. But to do it in front of my home fans and win that world title will be a dream come true.”

