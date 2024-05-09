Steelworkers vote for strike action over Tata job losses

Members of the largest steelworkers' union, Community, have voted in favour of industrial action over Tata Steel's planned job cuts.

The union said more than 85% of the 3,000 members surveyed voted for industrial action.

Workers were balloted after Tata announced 2,800 job losses across the UK as part of the planned closure of Port Talbot's blast furnaces, scheduled for the coming months, amid a transition to greener steelmaking.

Alun Davies, national officer for steel at Community, said: "Today our members delivered their verdict on Tata Steel's job cuts plan, and they have voted to demand a better deal for the workforce.

"Community balloted more than 3,000 members across all Tata Steel UK production sites, and more than 85% have voted for industrial action.

"It should be noted this resounding mandate has been delivered in spite of the company's unacceptable threats to slash redundancy payments.

"We will now be consulting our members on next steps, and we urge Tata to reconsider their position and get back around the table to head off a major industrial dispute."

It comes after Unite union announced in April that around 1,500 of its members based in Port Talbot and Llanwern had "decisively" backed industrial action.

GMB union is yet to announce the result of its ballot.

Tata Steel plans to close both blast furnaces in Port Talbot by the end of September. Tata say it is losing more than £1million a day at the existing operation in south Wales.

A new £1.25billion electric arc furnace, which melts scrap steel, is due to begin construction in Port Talbot in the summer of 2025.