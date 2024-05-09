Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales journalist Andrea Byrne has been to Poland to find out more

Seven hundred soldiers from the Royal Welsh Battalions are part of a major training operation in Poland.

Operation Steadfast Defender has involved more than thirty NATO countries working together, the organisation's largest military exercise since the cold war.

As the war in Ukraine continues, the army said it is adapting combat techniques for new global threats.

Corporal Danny Nye from the 1st Battalion of the Royal Welsh said: "When I joined it was Afghanistan, now it's very focused on what Russia is doing.

"We've had to re-learn things for a different theatre, lots of things that would work in Afghanistan, don't work here."

Lieutenant Colonel Ed Wilcox, from the same Battalion, echoed this, saying "Of course the situation in Ukraine is a backdrop to this exercise, and we absolutely stand in solidarity with the brave Ukrainians in that fight.

"This location is not coincidental but I think by being here we make Russia's actions in Ukraine less likely elsewhere in Europe."

800 vehicles have been transported here for the training exercise which Welsh soldiers will be involved in for a fortnight.

It's the first time Welsh reservists have taken part.

Lance Corporal Will Williams with the 3rd Battalion of the Royal Welsh is an Anglesey park ranger most of the time

"We've got a great team working on Anglesey doing that role and also working through the Royal Welsh." he said.

"It's a very similar but also quite different role. This is slightly more adrenaline filled and action packed."

This week Defence Secretary Grant Shapps justified spending an extra £75 billion to respond to the threat of authoritarian states.

But a cross party group of MPs says the army isn't ready should they be needed. They have critisised the army's recruitment, stockpiles of weapons and ammunition.

Since then Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been to the training ground in Poland and pledged a boost to defence spending - promising a total annual spend of £87 billion by 2030. The Defence Secretary called it "precisely what the armed forces needed".

But Shadow Defence Secretary John Healey wasn't so sure. He said: "You cant deter Putin with press releases."

