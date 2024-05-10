Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Wales' Gwennan Campbell

A singer-songwriter is campaigning for Wales to be allowed to compete at Eurovision.

New music label Coco & Cwtch from Mynyddcerrig in Carmarthenshire, have started its own campaign to get Wales to compete in the song contest as a nation.

CEO of Coco & Cwtch, Ffion Gruffudd said: "It would be wonderful if Wales, the land of song, were to be able to be represented in the Eurovision as a nation in our own right.

"We’ve got such a wealth of talent here in Wales and it would be a shame not to showcase it on the global stage.

"What we wanted to do was raise awareness and make sure Wales gets a little bit more of a look in really and try to appeal to Eurovision through their policies of diversity and inclusion to see if we can find and explore pathways of Wales competing in the future."

On Saturday, 11 May evening, 26 acts from across the world will be united by sequins and sparkle, ready to represent their countries on the global stage.

Olly Alexander who will take centre stage for the United Kingdom.

Sara Davies is a singer, music and drama teacher at secondary school in Tregaron. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

As part of the campaign this year’s Can i Gymru winner, Sara Davies has released a new version of the song ‘Anfonaf Angel’ to showcase what a Welsh entry could look like.

She is a singer, music and drama teacher at secondary school in Tregaron.

Ms Davies said: "It was a lot of fun. It was a very long day but it didn’t feel long at all. I enjoyed it so much, it was brilliant.

"Why not have more songs in the Eurovision? The more songs, the better and we’re the land of song, we know how it’s meant to be done so it would be lovely to have that platform and show people around Europe and around the world that we’re our own country, we have our own songs in our own language and they’re just as good, if not better than other countries."

Wales might not be competing at Eurovision tomorrow, but Sara and Ffion remain hopeful their dream will one day become a reality.

