People across Wales were treated to a rare sighting of the Northern Lights last night.

The stunning colours were caused by a strong geomagnetic storm.

There is a chance people could also see t he Aurora Borealis again on Saturday evening, although it is hard to predict exactly where due to both changes in the atmosphere and cloud cover.

Paul Williams captured this shot of the Northern Lights in Burry Port. Credit: Paul Williams

While people in Wales were not alone in seeing the phenomenon - with sightings across the UK - it was still a treat for those lucky enough to see it here.

This photo of the Northern Lights in south Gower was taken by Mason Hill. Credit: Mason Hill

The Northern Lights are caused when charged particles from the sun collide with gases in the Earth's atmosphere, creating an array of colours.

Typically, it happens around the North Pole, which is why they are not sighted that frequently in the UK.

The Aurora Borealis happens when the charged particles, carried by a solar wind, interact with the Earth's magnetic field.

The Northern Lights are always unique, never looking exactly the same twice. Credit: Josh Lynn

The display of varying colours in the sky is caused by different gases becoming energised by the particles.

For instance, oxygen atoms glow green, while nitrogen atoms emit purple, blue and pink colours.

This was what the Aurora Borealis looked like in Kilgetty. Credit: Lianne Lambourne

Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei came up with the scientific name for the Northern Lights - Aurora Borealis - in the 1600s.

However, the earliest suspected recording of the phenomenon is thought be from a cave painting dating back about 30,000 years.

Despite existing for millennia, the Northern Lights never look the same twice, meaning every sighting of them is unique and never to be exactly repeated.

