A cyclist has died after taking part in a 100-mile annual charity bike ride from Cardiff to Tenby.

CARTEN100 has confirmed that 51-year-old Michael Gronow suffered a suspected cardiac arrest on Saturday 11 May whilst taking part in the ride.

Event organisers say Mr Gronow suffered the medical emergency after leaving Johnstown in Carmarthenshire.

Emergency services were said to be on the scene "almost immediately" but he could not be saved.

A statement from the organisers said: "With deep sadness we can confirm the passing away of a rider in the 2024 CARTEN100.

"Michael Gronow, 51 suffered a suspected cardiac arrest leaving Johnstown. The emergency services were on the scene almost immediately and reacted with great speed and professionalism.

"This is a terrible tragedy for his wife, family, and friends. Everyone involved in the organisation of The CARTEN100 would like to express their sincere condolences. Our deepest sympathies go out to them."

Around 1,800 cyclists usually take part in the 10 hour Carten 100 which takes place from Cardiff City Hall to Tenby Harbour.

This year's ride was the 20th annual event.

