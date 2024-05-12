A 46-year-old man is said to be in a critical condition in hospital after reports of being involved in a 'serious assault'.

South Wales Police say they are investigating the incident which is thought to have taken place in Neath town centre sometime between the evening of Friday 10 May through to the early hours of Saturday 11.

The man is said to be in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

The force is asking for witnesses to come forward with any more information.

