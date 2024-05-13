A girl who has accused a former Gwynedd headteacher of sexual abuse was documenting the alleged crimes because “she knew deep down that what the defendant had been doing to her was very, very wrong”.

That's according to prosecutors in the case against Neil Foden who is accused of serious sexual crimes against 5 girls over a period of 4 years.

The 66-year-old from Old Colwyn has been charged with 20 offences, including 13 of sexual activity with a child.

He denies all the allegations against him and his defence team say the claims are a “lurid fantasy” and “there’s not a single piece of forensic evidence against him”.

All the evidence has been heard and today the prosecution and defence teams have summed up for the jury of 7 women and 5 men at Mold Crown Court.

It’s the prosecution’s case that Mr Foden groomed the girls but nobody would ever think of this former headteacher of “doing wrong”.

They say holding hands was the start of the process which would lead to “more serious abuse”.

They claim the teacher, with more than 40 years experience, would check if a child was comfortable with what he was doing “before taking the next step”.

They claim holding hands would turn into a hug, his face would then get close to theirs and then they claim “he kissed their heads before moving to more grave activities”.

Prosecuting barrister Mr John Philpotts reminded jurors that in February last year, Child A had been searching the internet for terms including “How to know if an older man likes you or is grooming you?” and “How long can you go to jail for grooming and sexual abuse”.

The prosecution claim these terms were being searched as Child A struggled with deciding whether to report Neil Foden or not.

They also argue that “if everything the defendant was doing was innocent , why was it necessary for him to be saved as a contact as Nick Jones”.

This was a false name used to communicate.

Mr John Philpotts prosecuting also said to the jury “Why did he exchange email addresses and numbers with a child without telling (anyone) or documenting it?”.

At times Mr Foden, sitting in the dock, shook his head as the prosecution laid out their case against him.

They argue he was treating Child A as his girlfriend.

The jury was also reminded that he deleted images, saved in a secure folder on his phone just 45 minutes before his arrest.

“We suggest the defendant feared his offending was about to be uncovered. The game was up”.

They claim he groomed Child E to “the point she cared for him and believed she was in a relationship with him”.

It’s claimed they went on overnight trips and she shared his bed and he had sex with her.

Neil Foden in the dock at Mold Crown Court Credit: Helen Tipper

It is the defence’s case that the claims against Neil Foden are a “lurid fantasy”.

They ask why Neil Foden would “suddenly go from a well respected headteacher to a sexual predator”.

Defending barrister, Mr Duncan Bould said “he doesn’t have to prove his innocence. It’s the prosecution who have to prove his guilt”.

He added: “For over 40 years he’s been a teacher, then a Deputy Head, then a Headteacher. His skills in education are recognised by his peers. “

Mr Bould continued: “He has shown no history of behaviour in any improper sexual way save these allegations”.

Mr Bould told the jury there are significant pieces of evidence missing. He asked “Where’s the forensic evidence?”.

He also claims there are inconsistencies in the alleged victims accounts and suggested “a degree of unreliability” in some of their evidence.

