Melanoma: Labour MP Chris Bryant reveals skin cancer in lung diagnosis

Labour MP Chris Bryant has revealed his skin cancer has returned, this time in his lung, and has urged people to protect themselves from the sun.

The representative for Rhondda first spoke about his experience of finding out he had skin cancer, which he only discovered after getting a haircut, in 2019.

He had skin grafts and staples in the back of his head after a stage three melanoma was removed.

In a video posted to X, formally Twitter, Mr Bryant said he was gives the news following his last scan in January this year.

What is Melanoma?

It is the most dangerous form of skin cancer.

Cancerous growths develop when un-repaired DNA damage to skin cells trigger defects that lead skin cells to multiply and form tumours.

The majority of melanomas are black or brown, but they can also be skin-coloured, pink, red, purple, blue or white

Melanoma is caused mainly by intense, occasional UV exposure, especially in those who are genetically predisposed to the disease.

