Headteachers in Blaenau Gwent have warned parents that their children's education will suffer because of the "universally poor financial position" schools in the area find themselves in.

In a letter, seen by ITV Wales, school leaders say they are at an "unprecedented point" where there is "nothing left to cut".

They warn that additional learning needs services and school trips could be in danger amid growing budgetary pressures.

Blaenau Gwent's Council leader says they "fully acknowledge the significant financial pressures schools are facing due to high energy costs, inflation and pay increases" while the Welsh Government say their budget is worth £700m less in real terms than when it was set by the UK Government in 2021.

Glanhowy Primary School in Tredegar was one of the schools where parents received the letter setting out the difficult financial situation education in the area faces.

"It's not fair on the children," one parent told us while dropping their child off at the gates.

"They're going to miss out. They should be following the curriculum. Everything should be about them and their learning style. It's just not going to happen with budget cuts."

Maxine Edwards, who has three grandchildren at the school, told us: "[we were] very concerned [when we got the letter]. Obviously times are hard at the moment but we don't want these children's education to be affected.

"It's a dire situation at the moment. They've gone through enough trauma with Covid and everything, as has everybody, but this generation, we've just got to look after them and give them the best experience through school.

"But with the cut backs they're not going to. They'll be denied so many privileges that previous generations have always experienced and expected."

Rebecca Phillips, the headteacher at Glanhowy Primary School, shares many of the concerns coming from the parents but fears the outlook for the school's finances are unclear.

She said: "I think we have to be optimistic. You have to hope things will get better. I think the reality is it's not going to [get better] in the foreseeable future.

"The cuts we are making now are just the tip of the iceberg unfortunately. We know next year is going to be really difficult to have that vision and plan ahead in advance when we don't know what our financial status is going to be.

"Lots of schools are going into deficit budgets due to health and safety issues in their schools. I think that's just going to get worse unless our funding improves and we are funded fairly for our children in Wales."

Leader of Blaenau Gwent council said in a statement that the "the future for local authorities is grim" and the next UK Government must make funding public services a priority.

Cllr Steve Thomas said: “We fully acknowledge the significant financial pressures schools are facing due to high energy costs, inflation and pay increases.

"Whilst cuts to budgets have been made right across the Local Authority, we did not cut school budgets this year and have provided an additional £864,000 to fund specific pressures, which is a 1.7% increase in real terms.

“As with all councils, we’re gearing up for more tough financial challenges. We must figure out how to save around £26.5million million from our budget over the next four years after already enduring previous cuts totalling £40 million.

“Education remains a top priority for us, and we are extremely proud of the improvement journey our schools and education services have been on over the past few years."

Blaenau Gwent Council is not in a unique position. Every council in Wales is facing the prospect of millions of pounds worth of saving having to be made or face huge blackholes in their budgets.

The National Association of Headteacher (NAHT) say the concerns are not a shock, having warned at the beginning of this year that schools faced a dire financial future.

Laura Doel, from NAHT Cymru, told us: "Education is in crisis.

"Last year we took industrial action, our members felt so strongly about the funding in our schools and we are in conversations with our members about what to do next.

"We have to be clear: schools are struggling to deliver statutory education. If this continues we will be forced to think again."

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Our budget for 2024-25 is now worth £700m less in real terms than when it was set by the UK Government in 2021.

“Despite this, we have prioritised core frontline public services, including schools, through protecting the indicative rise for the local government settlement.

"The 2024-25 final settlement will provide an additional 3.3% to local authorities, on top of the consolidated increase of 7.9% for 2023-24.

“The amount of funding set aside for school budgets is for local authorities to determine and we will continue to work with the sector to ensure the best possible outcomes for our learners.”

