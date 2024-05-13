Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales sports reporter Matt Southcombe spoke to Lauren Price following her victory on the weekend.

Welsh boxer Lauren Price has told ITV Wales about her grand ambitions for the future after a historic win on Saturday when she became Wales’ first female boxing world champion.

Price said that the victory was just 'the start' for her, saying she believes she can go on to beat those competing at the 147lbs division.

She told ITV Wales: "I believe, right now, at the minute, with the girls who have got the belts, I'd beat them all."

The 29-year-old became Wales' first female world champion and 14th world champion after outclassing her opponent, Jessica McCaskill, at Cardiff's Utility Arena on Saturday evening.

Lauren Price outclassed her opponent Jessica McCaskill with the judges ruling the fight 90-82, 90-82, 90-82 in favour of Price. Credit: PA Images

The win came in only her seventh professional fight, and she was keen to prove any doubters wrong.

She said: "I believed in myself, my team believed in me, I think it's just proving to everyone.

"When people say, it's only my seventh professional fight, "Is she ready?" I think I've shown now I can mix it with the best...

She added: "There's a lot more to come from me as well."It was also her first fight as a professional on home soil, and Price received a warm welcome from her town of Ystrad Mynach when she arrived back on Sunday.

She said: "I got back and obviously the street was full with kids and people having pictures. It's great to see and have that support. Ystrad Mynach is a great community and they've supported me throughout my career.

"I didn't expect it to be fair, coming back from the Olympics, that was crazy, but even yesterday, pulling up and having everyone there, I was overwhelmed again."Lauren Price has now claimed the IBO, WBA and Ring Magazine welterweight world titles.

