The Welsh Secretary has been accused of breaching the ministerial code after appearing to use his Government office in Whitehall to film a video attacking Welsh Government plans to expand the Senedd which was posted to social media.

David TC Davies appears in a short clip which was shared on X, formerly Twitter, last week.

In the video he hits out at the plans to add 36 more Senedd members to the Welsh Parliament and highlights the Welsh Conservatives' opposition to such a move.

MSs voted to back plans to increase the number of Senedd members and to change the votes system last week.

The bill will now go to the King for Royal Assent which is expected in June or July. It then becomes law which will pave the way for the changes to be introduced in time for the 2026 Senedd election.

David TC Davies is the Welsh Secretary, serving in the UK Government under Rishi Sunak. Credit: PA Images

Under the new 'closed list' voting system, the public will vote for parties rather than individuals.

The country will be split into 16 large constituencies, instead of the current 40, and five regions. Each constituency will have six elected members.

It means that total number of politicians will rise from 60 to 96 at the next Senedd election in or before May 2026.

In the video posted May 8, Mr Davies said the Welsh Labour government had to decide whether it wanted to spend £120 million of taxpayers’ money on more Senedd members or increase the number of nurses, doctors, dentists and teachers, as the Conservatives would do instead.

He adds: “I know which side I am on.”

Labour believe the location of the filming is a breach of the ministerial code, which states: “Ministers are provided with facilities at Government expense to enable them to carry out their official duties. These facilities should not generally be used for party or constituency activities.”

Shadow Welsh secretary Jo Stevens said: “This behaviour needs to be swept away along with this clapped-out Conservative Government.

“Under Labour, the Wales Office will once again focus on and deliver for people across Wales.”

Mr Davies, the Conservative Party and the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards have been contacted for a response.

