Controversial farming scheme delayed by a year, say Welsh Government

The introduction of the Welsh Government's sustainable farming scheme has been delayed by a year, it's been announced.

The new rural affairs secretary, Huw Irranca-Davies, confirmed the news at a visit to a farm in Bridgend today, 14 May.

Speaking at a press conference at Sealands Farm in Bridgend, the Cabinet Secretary said that the change of timings was part of his "commitment to meaningful engagement with the farming sector."

He said: “Since the first day of taking up this role I have been out and about meeting and listening to our farmers, hearing their views and taking on board what they have to say.

“My commitment to meaningful engagement with the farming sector, Plaid Cymru colleagues under the Cooperation Agreement and other stakeholders on the changes needed will necessitate a change in the implementation timetable.

"We have always said the Scheme would not be introduced until it is ready and I stand by that."

Farmers in Wales have a series of grievances with the Welsh Government which have led to protests. Credit: PA

He then confirmed that the Basic Payment Scheme would continue to be available in 2025, with the proposed SFS transition period starting from 2026, with an announcement to follow on the BPS ceiling.

Existing rural investment schemes, such as the small grants schemes, will continue to support infrastructure changes, say the Welsh government.

The government also claimed they will also work on a new landscape scale scheme which will build on the experience of previous collaboration schemes.

This new timeframe will give the opportunity to work through a number of important aspects.

Back in February, thousands of farmers descended on the Senedd in Cardiff Bay to protest against the controversial proposals, which see farmers having to meet strict environmental targets in return for government funding.

