Jury sent home for night in case of Gwynedd head teacher accused of sex crimes

The jury in the trial of a former Gwynedd headteacher, charged with serious sexual crimes against girls, has been sent home for the night.Judge Rhys Rowlands sent out the 7 women and 5 men to begin their deliberations on Tuesday just after half past two.Neil Foden from Old Colwyn is charged with 20 offences including 13 of sexual activity with a child. The 66-year-old denies all the allegations against him.The prosecution claim the teacher, with more than 40 years experience, abused 5 girls over a period of 4 years. They say he groomed them and thought he could get away with it because of his standing within the community.The defence argue there is no forensic evidence against the defendant and they question why he would become a sexual predator at this point in his life.

Neil Foden denies 20 charges including 13 of sexual activity with a child Credit: Helen Tipper

Neil Foden was well known in educational circles and had been active in a teaching trade union since the 1980s. He claims the girls are lying and he only wanted to help and reassure them.The prosecution say he is the one lying and - after urging the girls to stay quiet, telling one to take what they were doing “to the grave” - he knew the “game was up” when he was arrested in September last year.He listened intently from the dock as the Judge summed up the prosecution and defence case. At times he looked down but mainly sat staring straight ahead from the dock inside court room one at Mold Crown Court .Sending the jury out, Judge Rowlands told them they would need to ask themselves who is lying over certain things and who is telling the truth

