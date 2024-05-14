Police launch investigation after man found dead in Newport

Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old man in Newport.

Officers and paramedics attended the incident at Chepstow Road on Tuesday, 14 May.

He was found 'unresponsive' at around 6pm and police say his next of kin have been informed.

In a statement, Chief Superintendent Matthew Williams said: "We would like to reassure the communities of Newport that we are doing everything we can to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

"Officers are currently in the area carrying out further enquiries; if you have any questions or concerns, please do speak to them."

He added: "Our thoughts remain with the victims family and friends.

Gwent police have urged anyone with any information to call 101 or send a direct message quoting the numbers 2400157385.