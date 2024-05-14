A young deaf woman from Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, has become the first person to give a speech in British Sign Language (BSL) at Buckingham Palace.

Hafwen Clarke, 19, made history in front of about 2,000 people as she received her gold Duke of Edinburgh Award.

Ms Clarke, who teaches others BSL as a youth helper at St John Ambulance, told the reception: "I’m very proud to be here so I can show the world what deaf people can do.

“Deaf people can do anything hearing people can do, except hear. We may communicate in a different language, but we are still able to communicate.

“For my volunteering section, I chose to teach other people BSL. I want to raise awareness of BSL and encourage everyone to learn just a little bit because it means deaf BSL users will have less anxiety in the community.”

Hafwen gave her speech at Buckingham Palace Credit: PA photot

Now a Duke of Edinburgh ambassador in Wales, Ms Clarke said she wants to be "a voice for young people with disabilities."

Participants have to complete 12 months of volunteering, a four-day expedition and various other challenges, including a residential trip, to receive a gold award.

Talking about the confidence the course has given her, Ms Clarke added: “Duke of Edinburgh taught me that if the skies get rough, I won’t give up or let my deafness stop me. Thank you Duke of Edinburgh for making me feel happy, proud and ready for anything.”

She told PA news agency she was "lost for words" whilst talking to Prince Edward, who is the Duke of Edinburgh and the youngest brother of King Charles.

Congratulating the audience on their awards, the Duke of Edinburgh said: " “I hope on the whole the experience of doing your award was a good one."

Jokingly, he added: “I’m pretty sure that there were moments when you were wondering why you were doing it.

“And if it was anything like doing mine, it was about halfway through in the expedition."

Astronaut Tim Peake was among those to speak at the ceremony Credit: PA photo

Astronaut Tim Peake was amongst those to also speak at the event.

He drew a parallel between his time in space and the Duke of Edinburgh award, with an emergency during a spacewalk requiring "teamwork, communication and followership," the same skills people had "been honing" through the award.

Content creator Fats Timbo, journalist Frank Gardner and McFly drummer Harry Judd were amongst those also at Buckingham Palace.

Prince Edward was appointed Duke of Edinburgh by the King last year.

The award was founded by his father, Prince Philip, in 1956 and is open to young people between 14 and 24.