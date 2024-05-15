187,400 emergency food parcels were provided to food banks across Wales last year, according to a charity - more than ever before.

Trussell Trust said that an increasing number of people were struggling to afford the essentials, with more than 47,700 people in Wales using a food bank for the first time, as many people as the population of Bridgend.

The data also indicated that 65 percent of the support provided to food banks in 2023 was for families with children.

Rachel Biggs, Manager of Cardiff food bank, said: "Across Cardiff we've seen need continue to increase as people are unable to afford the essentials; this last financial year we have provided more than 20,000 emergency food parcels to people in need.

"For two thirds of people who came to Cardiff Food bank, their only income was benefits, and their top reason for needing support was that they couldn't afford the essentials. It simply isn't right that our benefits system is failing people and locking them in poverty. We're also hearing from people whose housing situation is forcing them to need to use a food bank, and in Wales almost 1 in 3 children is living in poverty.

"Our vision is a future where no one goes hungry because everyone can afford the essentials. We are incredibly grateful to the public for their support with food and financial donations, and we hope to also work together to use our collective voice to bring about lasting change that ensures that everyone can afford the essentials."

Speaking about the rising need for emergency food, Jo Harry, Network Lead for Wales at the Trussell Trust, said: "Wales is seeing more and more people, particularly families with children, unable to afford the essentials needed to get by. This is forcing more people through the doors of food banks than ever before.

“Everyone in Wales should be able to afford the essentials – to buy their own food and heat their homes. This has got harder in the last year, as has been shown by the 47,700 people needing an emergency food parcel for the first time. This is not right. Something has to change.

“The new First Minister must work to end the need for food banks in Wales. With a new child poverty strategy in place and a commitment to streamline Welsh benefits, the Welsh Government has levers to turn the tide of hardship facing our communities.

"Without action, we will be faced with another generation of children who are growing up believing that food banks are a normal part of life – instead of an extraordinary measure to mitigate the failings of our social security system.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "We have provided £22m to support community food organisations to tackle food poverty, and help people maximise their income and build financial resilience.

"Our new Child Poverty Strategy sets out our long term ambitions, including work on streamlining and simplifying Welsh benefits."

