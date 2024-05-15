From Tennessee to Tenby - Dolly Parton 'planning documentary' on Welsh roots

From Tennessee to Tenby - the American country singer Dolly Parton has found her Welsh roots, according to reports.

The 9 to 5 star's niece Jada Star told The Sun that her aunt had traced her DNA to Wales.

She said: "Dolly is releasing a four-part docuseries about our roots and where we come from. There’ll be lots of footage from over there."

T his isn't the first time Parton has claimed Welsh roots.

Back in 2008, during a concert at the Cardiff International Arena, she had told WalesOnline: "Some of my mother's people, the Owens, are from there (Wales).

"I've been there about three times and it always feels good because it feels like family.

“Many years ago we took a little tour there because some of my mother’s people are from Wales.

Dolly Rebecca Parton was born in Sevierville, Tennessee, on January 19, 1946, to parents Robert Lee Parton and Avie Lee Owens.

It's claimed her mother's ancestors may have originally hailed from Tenby.

Now fans of the "9 to 5" and "Islands in the Stream" star might be about to learn more about those Welsh links.

