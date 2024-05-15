Headteacher Neil Foden found guilty of child sex abuse

A former Gwynedd headteacher has been found guilty of sexually abusing four girls over a four-year period.

Neil Foden, 66, of Old Colwyn, was found guilty of 19 charges including 12 of sexual activity with a child.

He was found not guilty of one charge of sexual activity with a child following a trial at Mold Crown Court which last almost four weeks.

Foden is due to be sentenced on July 1, 2024.

Neil Foden entering Mold Crown Court Credit: PA Images

Ceri Ellis-Jones, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “These crimes were shocking as Foden was a trusted and well-respected individual, who used that to his advantage.

“The victims are to be commended for their bravery in coming forward and giving evidence. Their support for this prosecution has been key to Foden being brought to justice.

“I would also like to thank the specialist team at North Wales Police with whom we closely collaborated from the outset. We were able to present a compelling case to the jury, resulting in these convictions".

North Wales Police's assistant chief constable Gareth Evans said: "We welcome the jury’s verdict following a difficult case and thank them for their diligent work.

"My thoughts remain with the victims and their families today, who have shown dignity and bravery throughout the trial and we will continue to support in moving forward.

"I will make further comment after the sentencing hearing."