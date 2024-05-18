The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in south Wales.

Slow moving thunderstorms could bring flooding and disruption in some areas, according to the forcasters. It adds, "There is a small chance that some communities are temporarily cut off by flooded roads".

The weather warning is in place from 1pm on Saturday afternoon until 8pm.

Despite the possibility of wet weather, temperatures across Wales are expected to remain just below 20°C.

