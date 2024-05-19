Newport man charged with murder after death in city centre

A man, 21, from has been charged with murder after a man died in Newport.

Gwent Police said he had been remanded in custody to appear at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 20 May.

The family of Lee Crewe, 36, who died, have described him as "lovely, inside and out".

Officers were called to Chepstow Road, Newport, on Tuesday, May 14, after Mr Crewe was found unresponsive with serious injuries. Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service later confirmed he had died.

Detective Chief Inspector Virginia Davies, from Gwent Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with Lee Crewe’s family and friends at this time. As part of our investigation, we want to speak to anyone who may have any information or details that could assist our investigation, particularly if you’ve not yet spoken to us.

“Our officers remain in the area carrying out enquiries, if you have any concerns or information, please do stop and talk with them.

“If you have any information, even if you think it is minor, that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or direct message us on social media quoting 2400157385.”

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We're not looking for anyone else in connection with Lee’s death and believe this to be an isolated incident."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…