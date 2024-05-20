Welsh health secretary says there was evidence for Hannah Blythyn sacking

First Minister Vaughan Gething was right to sack Hannah Blythyn from the Welsh Government cabinet, according to health secretary Eluned Morgan.

Ms Blythyn was asked to leave her post as social partnership minister last week, with the first minister alleging she had leaked phone material to the media.

Ms Blythyn strongly denied the claim, posting on social media last week: "I am deeply shocked and saddened by what has happened... I am clear and have been clear that I did not, nor have I ever leaked anything. Integrity is all in politics and I retain mine."

Health secretary Eluned Morgan has now publicly backed Mr Gething's decision, saying there was "evidence" to support his move.

Ms Morgan told BBC Radio Wales of the decision: "I am happy. What I will say is that Hannah Blythyn was an excellent member of the government...

"My understanding is the leak can definitely be traced to her phone.

"I think there's enough evidence to support that, but the first minister has made absolutely clear there is a way back for Hannah Blythyn here but there is a need for us to be able to speak honestly and frankly to each other within the confines, in particular, of the cabinet and government."

Responding to the health secretary's comments, Welsh Conservatives leader Andrew RT Davies said: "Without evidence, the claims of Labour Welsh Government ministers cannot be taken as fact.

"We cannot be expected to just take the minister’s word for it when Hannah Blythyn has directly denied any leaking and has called the first minister’s integrity into question.

"The first minister could clear one of the many clouds over his head by publishing the evidence upon which he took his decision."

ITV Cymru Wales has approached Ms Blythyn for comment.

