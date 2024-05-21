Pub-goer rushes to save pint as 'mini tornado' whips through pub car park

Play Brightcove video

Video credit: The Begelly Arms

Pub-goers in Pembrokeshire were left "in shock" after witnessing what has been dubbed a "mini tornado".

Locals were enjoying a drink in the sun at The Begelly Arms, near Saundersfoot, when the disturbance occurred on Monday, 20 May.

CCTV footage posted on the pub's social media account show what was later discovered to be a "dust devil" sweeping through the car park, before dissipating against the building's wall.

Members of the public can be seen running from the forming dust devil, while one brave customer rushed to the aid of an unattended pint left on a nearby table.

Landlord Peter Adams told ITV Cymru Wales he was sitting outside with some of his local customers, when they heard a car alarm begin to sound.

"We saw this thing heading towards us!" he said.

"We thought it was the start of a tornado. You see these things start on television all the time. We did panic a bit and think 'what can we do?'”

Despite the initial shock, Mr Adams could not help but laugh when he recounted: "We were all covered in dust... My wife washed her hair and couldn't believe the amount of dust in it!"

The Met Office describes the phenomenon, known as a dust devil, as "an upward spiralling, dust filled vortex of air" which can range from few feet to over a 1,000ft.

However, dust devils are much less powerful and destructive than tornados, as they are made up of dust and occasionally loose debris.

