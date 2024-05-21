Two-day-old highland cow stolen as police brand theft 'unbelievable'

Police have branded the theft of a newborn highland cow near Llangollen as "unbelievable".

North Wales Police is appealing for information after the calf, just two days old, was stolen overnight on Tuesday, 14 May, from land in Eglwyseg.

In a post on Facebook, North Wales Police's rural crime team said: "Stolen overnight Tuesday 14th May from land in the Eglwyseg area of Llangollen, a 2 day old Highland Calf.

"Unbelievable! If anyone has any information that could help, please get in touch. Reference 24000448363".

