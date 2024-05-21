Zoe Thomas appointed as new Head of News and Programmes for ITV Cymru Wales

Zoe Thomas has been appointed as the new Head of News and Programmes for ITV Cymru Wales.

Zoe has spent her entire career in ITV News, having joined HTV Wales as a trainee in 1999.

Since 2018 she has been Editor of ITV Cymru Wales' English Language Programmes and responsible for some of our most popular titles, including Wales This Week, Coast & Country and Sharp End.

Michael Jermey, Director of ITV News and Current Affairs, said: "Zoe has made an enormously valuable contribution to ITV Cymru Wales over many years.

"She has wide experience across a range of programming and has demonstrated impressive editorial leadership.

"I'm delighted that Zoe will be leading the whole ITV Cymru Wales team as we take up a new 10-year PSB licence."

Zoe said: "If you'd have told me when I walked through the gates of our old HQ Culverhouse Cross for the first time, that 25 years later I would become the Head of News and Programmes at ITV Cymru Wales, I would never have believed it.

"I've been immensely lucky in that time to have done a range of different jobs, and I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunities that I've had throughout my career, and for the people who've helped and guided me along the way.

"The team is doing a great job and I look forward to working with everyone in my new role."

Zoe will take up her new role on Monday, 3 June.